Navy hands over convicted pirates to correctional Services

The Nigerian Navy has handed over the 10 pirates convicted by Federal High Court Ikoyi for the hijack of FV HAILUFENG II to the Nigeria Correctional Service, Kirikiri, Lagos.

A statement by the spokesman of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said the convicts are, Frank Abaka, Jude Ebaragha, Shina Alolo, Joshua Iwiki, David Akinseye, Ahmed Toyin, Shobajo Saheed, Adeola Philip, Matthew Masi and Bright Agbedeyi.

The Court had sentenced the pirates to 12 years imprisonment each with a fine of N1, 000,000.00.

The statement said: Delivering his judgment, Justice Faji said the federal government proved beyond reasonable doubt that the pirates did hijack the vessel, FV HAILUFENG II, belonging to Haina Fishing Company.

“The judge held I agree with the prosecution counsel, Labaran Magaji that the prosecution has proved the essential ingredients of the offence committed by each of the defendants; the defendants conspired to commit the illegal act.

“All the defendants acted in hijacking the ship to achieve their common goal. Consequently I find each of the defendants guilty as charged on all the counts. Each defendant is hereby sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

“In addition, the defendants should pay a fine of N1million each. “The offence committed by the defendants affects the wellbeing of Nigerians and our image in the diaspora. “The naira sum, dollars, and various currencies recovered from the defendants by the Nigerian Navy are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”