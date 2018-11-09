Navy hosts Prince of Wales in Lagos 

The Nigerian Navy yesterday hosted the Prince of Wales in Lagos in
continuation of his three-day business and cultural tour of Nigeria.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prince, who arrive
the Naval Dockyard in Victoria Island at 1:46 p.m., was received by
the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas.
After being ceremonially received by the Naval chief, the prince was
taken on a tour around Lagos waters on the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS)
EKULU.
The prince was piped on-board by the Commanding Officer NNS EKULU, Andrew Zidon.
Speaking with journalists after the departure of the Prince, Ibas said
that the visit was an encouragement for the navy.
“The Nigerian Navy is an offshoot of the Royal Navy and he is also
here to see by himself the progress being made with the cooperative
support the royal navy has been giving Nigeria,” he said.
