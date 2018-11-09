Navy hosts Prince of Wales in Lagos 

The Nigerian Navy yesterday hosted the Prince of Wales in Lagos in

continuation of his three-day business and cultural tour of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prince, who arrive

the Naval Dockyard in Victoria Island at 1:46 p.m., was received by

the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

After being ceremonially received by the Naval chief, the prince was

taken on a tour around Lagos waters on the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS)

EKULU.

The prince was piped on-board by the Commanding Officer NNS EKULU, Andrew Zidon.

Speaking with journalists after the departure of the Prince, Ibas said

that the visit was an encouragement for the navy.

“The Nigerian Navy is an offshoot of the Royal Navy and he is also

here to see by himself the progress being made with the cooperative

support the royal navy has been giving Nigeria,” he said.

