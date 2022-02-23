Navy impounds 40 bags of contraband rice in Akwa Ibom



The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo local government area has siezed 40 bags of smuggled rice including the boat used in smuggling the rice.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Navy Capt. Muhammed Kabiru, made this known to Blueprint in Ibaka on Wednesday when he handed over the bags of rice to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS).

Kabiru said the 40 bags of rice were impounded from smugglers on February 15, 2022 during routine patrol operations by the forward operating base.

He explained that the smugglers abandoned the rice and the boat flee on sighting the naval patrol team.

He emphasised that the base would not relent in putting an end to illegalities on the Akwa Ibom waterways.

The commanding officer said the seizure was premised on the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Adm. Auwul Gambo, on zero tolerance to all forms of criminalities on Nigeria maritime domain, particularly smuggling of rice and crude oil theft.

“Officers and men of Foward Operating Base, Ibaka, actually an incident happened on Feb. 15, 2022 at about 18:00 hours during our usual patrol to weed out all forms of illegalities within our areas of responsibility.

“We came across a boat suspected to be a smuggling boat upon sighting our gunboat the crew jumped into the water and swam to the nearby creek, thereby escaping arrest.

“We have no option than to tow the boat to the base the boat is here at the jetty with the outboard engine, the content of the boat has been discharged, which is 40 bags 50kg of rice are here.

“So, I Navy Capt.Muhammad Kabiru, Commanding Officer of FOB Ibaka, on behalf of officers and men of FOB Ibaka, I hereby handed over the content of the boat 40 bags of 50kg rice to Superintendent Kikems Danbana of Nigeria Customs Service, Joint Border Patrol Team, Oron axis for further investigation and possible prosecution,” Muhammed said.

The commanding officer warned smugglers to relocate out of the Nigerian maritime boders, stressing that it would not be business for them as usual.

He urged them to desist from smuggling and other illegal businesses and engage in legitimate endeavours.

“I will like to use this opportunity to warn those maritime criminals that it is not going to be business as usual. That they should desist from their criminal ways and engage in gunuine business, otherwise the long arm of the law will catch up on them,” he said.

Receiving the bags of rice on behalf of Nigerian Custom Service, Mr Kikems Danbana, Officer in Charge of Oron Axis, Joint Border Patrol Team said the custom would do everything possible to stop smuggling in the country.

Danbana urged the smugglers to desist from the illegal trade, stressing that the NCS would continue to check all economic sabotage in the country.