Navy promotes 87 senior officers

The Nigerian Navy Board has approved the promotion of 87 senior officers to the ranks of Rear Admiral, Commodore, Captain and Commander.

This was contained in a statement by Director of Information Nigerian Navy, Commodore Ayo Olugbode.

According to the statement, among the newly promoted senior officers are 10 Rear Admirals, 25 Commodores, 24 Captains and 28 Commanders.

“The 10 Admirals promoted include Commodores D.M. Dogonyaro, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia; T.A. Imam, Director of Policy Naval Headquarters; R.O. Mohammed, Director of Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve, Naval Headquarters.”

Others are: “I.B. Yusuf, Director of Personnel Release, Naval Headquarters; W.O. Kayoda, Director Navigation/Positioning and Timing, Defence Space Administration; O.E. Eyo, Commander NNS BEECROFT; S.O. Agada, Directing Staff NDC; E.E .Aneke, Commodore Naval Drafting; M.M.

Bashir, Directing Staff NDC and A.O. Ayobanjo, Deputy Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria.”

Those promoted to rank of Commodore are: “Captains T. Sani, M.N. Madugu, O.O. Fadeyi, A.A. Gaya, S. Dahun, O.A. Oludude, S.D. Atakpa, A .Baba-Inna, P.E. Effah, A.A. Mustapha, C.D. Okehie, I. Okpala, O.B.F. Oladipo and O.O. Soyemi, E.A. Zipele. Others are A.K. Ezenma, C. Onyemaobi, S.A. Yahaya, S.H. Abdullahi, K.M. Bushi, S.A. Ejaro, G. Obaje, A.E. Bello, I.D. Nurudeen and I.A. Ahmed.”

