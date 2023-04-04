Navy redeploys 52 Rear Admirals, 76 Commodores

Nigerian Navy Headquarters has released appointments of senior officers of the ranks of Rear Admiral and Commodore.

Navy spokesman, Commodore Ayo Vaughan, who made the disclosure, noted that as part of routine reorganisation following the December 2022 promotion of senior officers, 52 Rear Admirals and 76 Commodores have been affected by the new development.

He said: “The new appointments indicate that Rear Admiral Garba Abubakar has been reappointed as Nigerian Navy Delegate to the Islamic Military Countre Terrorism Coalition, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while Rear Admiral Akano Adesope, formerly a Moderator at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has been appointed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinance Depot.”

By the new setting, Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam, formerly Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, remains at the Headquarters as pioneer Chief of Communications and Information Technology, Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim, former Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters is appointed Executive Director Operations, Navy Holdings Limited, while Rear Admiral Adewale Olanrewaju, erstwhile Commander Nigerian Navy Ship WEY takes over as Director Standards, Naval Headquarters.

Former Deputy Director Communication Intelligence at Defence Intelligence Agency, Rear Admiral Fatah Sanusi is new Executive Director, Administration, Human Resource & Personnel Management at Navy Holdings Limited.

Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala, ex- Director of Transformation, Defence Headquarters, got reappointed as Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters, even as Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses, former Director of Training, Defence Headquarters, takes over as Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The spokesperson continued: “The routine reshuffling also affected Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, former Director of Logistics, Defence Headquarters, who has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Plans and Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, the immediate past Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command moves to Defence Headquarters as Director of Transformation.

“The former Director Veterans Affairs, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ismaila Zelani has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Director of Administration, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley, the erstwhile Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot moves to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Logistics, while Rear Admiral Domnan Dangwel, formerly Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation, Defence Headquarters, resumes at Naval Headquarters as Director Special Projects.

“Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, who served as Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Training. Rear Admiral Hamisu Sadiq, formerly Deputy Director Earth Observation, Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters is now Director of Safety, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole has been reappointed as Director Communications, Naval Headquarters.

“The immediate past Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu takes over as Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate.

“Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete, formerly Director of Transformation, Naval Headquarters moves to Defence Headquarters as Director Project Monitoring, while Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, formerly Deputy Director Special Operation Forces, Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Logistics.

“Rear Admiral Daupreye Matthew, the erstwhile Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, is to resume as Director Innovation and Concept Development, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Emmanuel Nmoyem, formerly Deputy Director Administration at Defence Headquarters, has been reappointed as Director, Human Rights Desk, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shettima, formerly Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command.”

The information went on: “The former Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere is now the Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Hamza Kaoje has been moved from Headquarters Western Naval Command where he was the Chief Staff Officer to Defence Headquarters as the Director of Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, while Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, formerly Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command resumes as the Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters.

“Additionally, the redeployment affected Rear Admiral Clement Atebi, the former Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command who moves to Naval Headquarters as the Director of Audit. Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Samson Bura, formerly Fleet Commander, Western Fleet moves to Defence Headquarters as Director Search and Rescue and Rear Admiral Oluwole Fadeyi, formerly the Command Operations Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command is now appointed as Director Record, Returns and Analysis, Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, formerly Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command. Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, erstwhile Deputy Commandant. Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji is now the Director of Policy, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Bashir Mohammed, formerly Director Project Monitoring, Implementation and Evaluation Directorate, Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as the Chief of Logistics.

“The former Director Project Monitoring, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Julius Nwagu has been moved to Naval Headquarters as the Director Campaign Planning while Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, formerly the Director of Policy, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command. “Relatedly, Rear Admiral Mike Oamen who was the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command is the Director Veterans Affairs, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral James Okosun, formerly Director Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Commandant Nigerian Naval Engineering College, Sapele. Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi has been reappointed as the Managing Director Admiralty Exchange Limited, Navy Holdings Limited while Rear Admiral Kasimu Bushi has been reappointed as the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Naval Headquarters.

“Furthermore, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan, formerly the Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters takes over as the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu, formerly Director of Equipment Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquarters has been appointed as the Director Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters.

“Also, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, formerly the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Naval Training Command moves to Naval Headquarters as the Director, Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement. Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong has been reappointed Director Weapon Electrical, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Abdul-rasheed Haruna, the immediate past Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT is now the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command while Rear Admiral John Mamman, formerly the Director, Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement, Naval Headquarters has been appointed as the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Western Naval Command.

“The immediate past Commander Naval Base Lake Chad, Rear Admiral John Okeke is to take over as the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Central Naval Command. Rear Admiral Olatunde Olodude formerly a Directing Staff at the National Defence College, Abuja is to take over as the Fleet Commander, Western Fleet while Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi has been reappointed as the Director Ships Spares, Naval Headquarters.

“Other senior officers affected by the new appointments are Rear Admiral Sunday Atakpa, formerly Commander Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH and now appointed the Chief Staff Officer, Headquarters Naval Training Command. Rear Admiral Abdul-hamid Baba-Inna, formerly the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA and now appointed the Director of Legal Services, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Patrick Effah has been reappointed the Director Maritime Domain Awareness, Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie has been reappointed the Director Personnel Release, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Olusegun Soyemi, formerly the Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet has been appointed as the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation Analysis while Rear Admiral Ebiobowei Zipele has been reappointed as the Commandant Defence Intelligence College, Karu.”

