NAWOJ condemns rape cases, advocates stiffer punishment for offenders

The  National Association of Woman Journalists (NAWOJ) has

condemned in strong terms the of rape across the
nation, especially minor’s.

Consequently, NAWOJ called on the National Assembly to
provide laws with stricter punitive measures for rape offenders in the
country.

The call was made in a communiqué issued in the just concluded
online NEC meeting of NAWOJ. It also  urged the federal government

to bring
to book the culprits who brutally raped Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa who
later died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo state.

The communiqué which was signed by Sara Ogbodo, chairman, said 

NAWOJ NEC meeting also stressed  the  need for 11 men who raped  a

minor in Jigawa state as well as other cases of rapes nationwide to be

brought to book.

“Rape is a crime against humanity with females being the victims
in most rape  cases, stiffer punishment must be introduced for all

 rape offenders in the country,” they stressed.

