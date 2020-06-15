NAWOJ condemns rape cases, advocates stiffer punishment for offenders

The National Association of Woman Journalists (NAWOJ) has
condemned in strong terms the increasing cases of rape across the
nation, especially minor’s.
Consequently, NAWOJ called on the National Assembly to
provide laws with stricter punitive measures for rape offenders in the
country.
The call was made in a communiqué issued in the just concluded
online NEC meeting of NAWOJ. It also urged the federal government
to bring
to book the culprits who brutally raped Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa who
later died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo state.
The communiqué which was signed by Sara Ogbodo, chairman, said
NAWOJ NEC meeting also stressed the need for 11 men who raped a
minor in Jigawa state as well as other cases of rapes nationwide to be
brought to book.
“Rape is a crime against humanity with females being the victims
in most rape cases, stiffer punishment must be introduced for all
rape offenders in the country,” they stressed.
