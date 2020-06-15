NAWOJ condemns rape cases, advocates stiffer punishment for offenders



The National Association of Woman Journalists (NAWOJ) has

condemned in strong terms the increasing cases of rape across the

nation, especially minor’s.

Consequently, NAWOJ called on the National Assembly to

provide laws with stricter punitive measures for rape offenders in the

country.



The call was made in a communiqué issued in the just concluded

online NEC meeting of NAWOJ. It also urged the federal government

to bring

to book the culprits who brutally raped Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa who

later died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo state.



The communiqué which was signed by Sara Ogbodo, chairman, said

NAWOJ NEC meeting also stressed the need for 11 men who raped a

minor in Jigawa state as well as other cases of rapes nationwide to be

brought to book.



“Rape is a crime against humanity with females being the victims

in most rape cases, stiffer punishment must be introduced for all

rape offenders in the country,” they stressed.