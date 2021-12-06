NAWOJ congratulates new NUJ FCT executive, lauds women inclusion





The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has congratulated Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche on his re-election as Chairman, NUJ FCT Council.

The chapter in a press statement by the Chairperson, Comrade Annah Daniel, also congratulated other members of the executive noting that the inclusion of more women was a welcome development that would promote women participation in governance.

Ogbeche of Abuja Inquirer Newspaper polled 450 votes to defeat his only rival Donald Ugwu of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who polled 59 votes; even as other members of the executive were returned unopposed at the election that took place, Saturday, at the NUJ Council Secretariat in Utako.

NAWOJ FCT further noted that the elected officers included three members of the chapter: Aishatu Ali Kadala of the Aso Radio and TV Chapel, who was returned for a second term as Treasurer; Dorcas Jonah of NAN Chapel as Assitant Secretary; and Gloria Essien of VON Chapel as Financial Secretary.

The association described the re-election of the chairman as a well-deserved feat in view of Ogbeche’s proven integrity, hardwork, and pedigree in the last three years.

“His victory and re-election is timely and a testament of his contributions, commitments as well as diligence in giving new face of value to the union and the profession as an opportunity to consolidate on what has been achieved so far,” the women journalists further stated.

The chairperson reiterated the commitment of NAWOJ in building a formidable force with the new NUJ FCT exco in advancing and taking the profession to greater heights.

The statement also quoted the reelected Chairman NUJ FCT in his acceptance speech as saying that the union has sent them on new assignment and expressed optimisim that the new team would not disappoint in delivering their mandate towards building a better and desired profession.

The new executive have since been sworn into office to steers the affairs of the council for the next three years.

