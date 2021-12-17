NAWOJ FCT marks one year in office, partners commission to Curb GBV

As part of activities to celebrate its one year in office and commemorate the 2021 16 Days of Activism, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRM) have concluded plans to intensify efforts towards elimination of all forms of violence against women.

NCFRM Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, made the assertions during a courtesy visit by NAWOJ FCT and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to her office in Abuja.

The Commissioner, who condemned all sorts of GBV and abuse in the country, commended the efforts of NAWOJ and other CSOs to fight gender based violence.

While wishing NAWOJ FCT more fruitful years in office, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim reiterated the commitment of the commission through its humane and strategic approach in eliminating all forms of violence against the citizens.

In her remarks, the Chairperson, NAWOJ FCT, Comrade Annah Daniel, who pledged more proactive repositioning in NAWOJ FCT, stressed the need for concerted efforts by the stakeholders and CSOs in curbing the menace of violence against women.

Comrade Daniel also applauded the laudable initiatives of the federal commissioner and expressed optimism that with the already established relationship with the commission, more effective measures were under way.

Highpoints of the visit was the decoration of the commissioner with NAWOJ FCT muffler by the chairperson.

