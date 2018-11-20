NAWOJ lauds Benue NUJ for electing Victoria Ashar’s as chairman

The Vice President, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), North-central zone, Comrade Jamila Abubakar, has commended the Benue state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for electing a NAWOJian, Comrade Victoria Ashar, as its chairman.

Comrade Jamila in a press statement made available to Blueprint said the action is a demonstration of the fact that democracy is growing in the state chapter of the union.

The VP, who noted that it is the second time a woman has been elected as chairman of NUJ, Benue council, said that: “It also shows that NUJ in Benue state is setting the pace for the actualization of 35 per cent affirmative action for women, an indication that the union is gender sensitive.”

While commending all the five chapels of NUJ, Benue council, for electing women as their chairmen, she said that: “This is a great departure from the usual practice of male dominated political space where women are relegated to the background.”

According to her, the example set by journalists in Benue state should be emulated by other state councils in order to give women a chance to contribute their quota to the leadership of the union.

“NAWOJ salutes the resilience and doggedness of women journalists in Benue state for given women a voice in the state,” the statement said.

The VP assured the newly elected council chairperson and chairpersons of the chapels in Benue state of NAWOJ unflinching support and readiness to work for the betterment of the union in the state.

“As women and also members of the fourth estate of the realm, we must lead by examples in order to repose the confidence on you people. Accept my warm congratulations as I look forward to your purposeful administrations,” she stated.