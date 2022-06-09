NAWOJ makes case for female VP, deputy governors



In a bid to ensure increased participation of women in governance and nation building the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has made case for political oarties to pick female vice presidential candidates and deputy governors.

NAWOJ in a press statement, by the National President, Ladi Bala, Thursday in Abuja, said: “Following the conclusion of political parties Presidential primary election, all is now set for a rigorous electioneering process ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

“NAWOJ wishes to commend all registered political parties for successful conventions and election of their presidential flagbearers.While NAWOJ applauds the processes and the demonstration of the sense of responsibility by the political parties in the conduct of their primaries, there is however the need for a gender sensitive representation in the entire political equation and balancing.

“There is no gain saying that this has become imperative. It is against this backdrop that the Association hereby appeal to political parties to in the interest inclusive society and development, should consider picking a woman as running mate for the office of president and governors of the respective states.

“It’s worrisome to note that rumours making the rounds are suggestive of male candidates being considered for the office of vice president by political parties.

“This posture will not only negate the contribution of women to nation building but, also endanger an inclusive governance in Nigeria where all demography clearly indicate the need for a sense of belonging and giving equal opportunity for females to serve at the highest level,” Bala stated.

According to the statement, “The time has come for the promotion of gender equality in political leadership in Nigeria to be accorded the center stage particularly as we head towards the 2023 general elections to help reposition the country and properly situate it in its pride of place and position as the giant of Africa not only in size but in involvement in global discourse.

“NAWOJ equally calls on journalists and media organisations in the country to rise to the occasion of setting agenda for a more inclusive governance in Nigeria.”

