NAWOJ tasks Nigerians on child’s right, rape

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) zone E, has appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to protect the rights of children following the increase in reported case of rape.

Vice President, NAWOJ North-east zone, Mrs. Ruth Absalom, made the call in a press statement made available to newsmen Wednesday in Gombe to commemorate the day of the African child.

The theme for this year’s celebration is, “Access To a Child –friendly Justice System in Africa.”

She said the union condemned in strong terms rape in whatever form, assuring the public that NAWOJ will always stand against all forms of injustice and violence against women and other vulnerable groups.

She appealed to state governors, particularly those of North east to domesticate the Child Rights Act for the overall protection of children against all forms of violence and abuse.

She also reiterated NAWOJ’s commitment to always use the occasion of the Day of the African Child and any other day to campaign against injustices to womanhood.