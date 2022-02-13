NBA asks lawyers to apply as S/Court commences judges’ appointments

The NBA has confirmed the request of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Muhammad Tanko Ibrahim, for nomination to fill the six slots to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and other relevant judicial officers, heads of courts on the Supreme Court bench.

In a letter dated January 19, 2022, Muhammad, in line with the relevant rules, called for nominations to fill the six slots to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The call, according to the CJN, signals the commencement of the process for appointments to the Supreme Court bench.

The Supreme Court has never attained its full complement, the closest it has ever achieved being 20 as of the beginning of March last year.

The bench currently has 17 justices, which is just four short of its full complement of 21 justices, and will be losing additional three to retirement in a few months’ time.

The CJN’s letter indicates that the six available slots are to be filled by nominees from five of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The zones with the number of slots allotted to each of them are: South-east – two (2); South-south – one (1); South-west – one (1); North-central – one (1); and North-west – one (1).

Only the North-east, of all the six geo-political zones, currently has its slots occupied on the Supreme Court bench.