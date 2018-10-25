NBA: LeBron secures first victory as Lakers end losing streak

LeBron James earned his first win as a Laker, bringing to an end a three-game losing streak in a 131-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

James contributed with a near triple-double of 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the Lakers’ win.

“It feels great; it’s a win, period,” said James. “But it feels good for us to know what we’ve been doing over training camp and in these first few games to continue to get better.”

Having a dominant second quarter to their first victory of the season, LeBron got to rest in the fourth quarter with the Lakers up by as much as 27.

“We’re very talented offensively,” James added.

“But I think it’s always going to start with our defense.”

Seven Lakers finished in double figures as Los Angeles overwhelmed the Suns 44-24 in the second quarter despite playing without suspended starters Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram.

The Lakers’ defense, which had surrendered an average of 131.6 points in the first three games, forced nine of the Suns’ 20 turnovers for 15 points in the second quarter.

The Lakers who are 1-3 will look to put together their first winning streak when the undefeated Denver Nuggets (4-0) visit on Thursday.

