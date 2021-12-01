NBA petitions Ebonyi CP over alleged murder of members’ wife

…. Fingers DPO, IPO, others

Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onueke branch Tuesday petitioned Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police (CP) Aliyu Garba over the alleged murder of Mrs. Amechi Gloria Enyi, wife of Barr. Amechi Shedrack Enyi.

Mrs Eni was said to have been murdered in her residence, no 1 Enyi Street Nkaliki Road Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The petition dated 26th November 2021, signed by Barr. Ikechukwu Njoku, (Bar leader) and Uche Igba, (Branch chairman) among others accused the Divisional Police Officer, central police station Abakaliki , Ikechukwu Okoro, the Investigation Officer (IPO) Geoffrey Aghachi, and one Inspector Emmanuel Lawrence and his wife of murdering the deceased.

Leadership of the NBA branch narrated that trouble started when on the 22nd of November 2021, Barr. Shedrack Enyi’s wife, Mrs. Amechi Gloria was brutally stabbed to death in her residence at No. 1 Enyi Close Nkaliki while her husband was being unlawfully detained at the Central Police Station Abakaliki.

They noted that the unlawful detention was on the orders of the Divisional Police Officer, CSP. Ikechukwu Okoro with the conspiracy of the Investigation Police Officer, Geoffrey Aghachi and One Inspector. Emmanuel Lawrence and his wife.

According to the petition, the NBA said that Mrs. Lawrence converted part of her rented apartment to mini poultry house, an act which constituted nuisance against other tenants in the premises.

The petition reads, “Acting on the persistent complaint raised against the said nuisance, Barr. Enyi who manages the property appealed to her to dismantle the poultry house made of wood and cease further rearing of the chicken in the premises”.

“Mrs. Lawrence flagrantly refused to yield to the entreaties made by Barr. Enyi which prompted him with the assistance of the caretaker of the premises and other tenants to remove the poultry wooden house”.

They alleged that Mr. Lawrence and wife started unleashing threat against the Barr. Shedrack who was later arrested and detained at CPS, following complaint made at the police station by Mr. Lawrence and wife.

NBA expressed regret that Barr. Enyi was later granted bail and was subsequently rearrested again after he called for the transfer of the case to the police headquarters.

According to them, “our colleague again was thrown into cell on the orders of the said DPO of Central Police Station on Saturday 20th November 2021 and remained incarcerated till Monday morning, 22nd November 2021”.

The group further stated the deceased who was full of life before she was wickedly and brutally murdered.

