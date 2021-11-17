NBA president for Uniben convocation lecture

The authorities of University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, Olumide Akpata Esq. would deliver its 46th/47th convocation lecture billed for next Thursday.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Lilian Salami, who stated this to journalists in Benin City said: “he is also an alumnus in whom the University is proud.”

Salami stated that the week-long convocation begins with Monday’s installation of the institution’s chancellor, HRM, Orcivirigh, Professor James Ortese Lorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv.

Professor Lilian stated that: “two academic sessions had to be compressed in order to ensure that students graduated as planned and that no student lost any year.

“For the 2018/2019 academic sessions, there are 8,996 successful graduands while 8,521 graduands made a finishing line for the 2019/2020 session.”