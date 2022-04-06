NBA, security agencies partner to end conflicts on human dignity

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and security agencies in the country are in fresh collaboration with a view to either eradicate or minimise conflict on human dignity and bickering in the discharge of their respective functions.

As part of measures to achieve this, the NBA has already set up NBA/ Security/ Agencies Relations Committee (NBA-SARC) headed by Mr Joe Kyari Gadzama, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The committee set up by the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, has already met with authorities of the EFCC, ICPC and NSCDS while a meeting is already scheduled to hold with the office of the Inspector General of Police in order to convey the collaboration to the highest level.

At the first Hybrid Town Hall meeting held at the NBA House in Abuja on Tuesday with the theme “Lawyers, Security Agents and the Rule of Law,” NBA President, Olumide Akpata said the time has come for legal practitioners and security operatives to learn how to discharge their respective functions within the ambit of the Rule of Law.

Akpata said the incessant bickering arising in the discharge of functions by lawyers and security operatives are unnecessary, adding that permanent solutions must be found to ensure that they work without stepping on toes of each other.

Also speaking at the occasion, the committee chairman, Joe Gadzama SAN, said the town hall meeting was organised to bring lawyers and security agencies together as a starting point in having a cordial working relationship.

Gadzama said that in the next few days, the NBA committee will meet with police authorities with a view to having consultations on how to make lawyers and police works done unhindered.