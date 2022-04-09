NBBF board awaits details to offset D’Tigress unpaid entitlements, move to reinstate domestic leagues

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) led by Mr. Igoche Mark has revealed that its Secretary was yet to make available details of bonuses and allowances owed D’Tigress.

This was disclosed in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting attended by all NBBF board members in Abuja on Friday April 8, 2022.

According to the Communique, the board after deliberation has resolved to organise a two-day national dialogue on basketball development in Nigeria to herald a road map for the sustenance of recent gains and progress in the sport.

The communique reads in part, “The NBBF Board regrets the roles played by some Nigerians to ensure that Rivers Hoopers were prevented from participating in the ongoing 2nd edition of the Basketball African League (BAL), and noted that the excuse given by FIBA Africa was at variance with FIBA who allowed the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development lead the D’Tigress to Serbia, where the team picked the World Cup ticket.

“The NBBF Board again congratulated the Senior National Women’s Basketball Team, D’Tigress for doing Nigeria proud, by braving the odds in Belgrade, Serbia to qualify for the FIBA Women’s World Cup, in Australia, later in the year.

“The Board also promised the team a better welfare package, adding that their unpaid bonuses and allowances will be cleared once the NBBF Secretary furnishes the Board with the details of the team’s outstanding entitlements.

“The Board reassured all domestic players that a road map with dates will soon be announced for the commencement of the various leagues, once all grey areas are sorted out with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“The Board enjoined all basketball stakeholders in the country to remain united and continue to join forces with the President, Igoche Mark, and the New Face of the Basketball Movement, to drive the process of developing, promoting and propagating the game.

“The NBBF Board thanked the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD), for their stance to ward-off attempts by a few disgruntled individuals who wanted to use FIBA as bait to hijack the NBBF leadership.

“The Board also appreciated and saluted the steadfastness of critical stakeholders including Players (local and foreign), Coaches, Referees, Commissioners and Administrators who have continually lent their voices against the mal-administration the domestic component of the game grappled with in the past, and their firm resolve to work as a team, and assiduously, towards breathing a new lease of life into Nigerian basketball space.”