NBBF board set to review statutes

The Board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation ( NBBF) led by Engineer Musa Kida has resolved its willingness for the amendment of certain portions of the 2019 NBBF constitution, as proposed or requested by all basketball stakeholders:

Rising from its board meeting held in Lagos recently, the Board thus set in motion the processes, as required by the constitution for the Amendments, which will include submissions already received from some stakeholders, and the FMYSD that have been collated already.

According to the Communique released, All state associations and members of the nbbf shall be communicated to submit their proposals as expressed by them in the last 2 extraordinary and the elective Congresses, while a newspaper publication shall be made inviting the wider stakeholders for their contributions. All views and positions of all the stakeholders will be sent to the NBBF Secretariat via mail within the specified time for final collation.

” All the Collated views, opinions and inputs will be extensively deliberated upon at a Board Meeting and a thorough brief prepared and forwarded to all members of the congress with the minimum 21 day constitutional notice for an extraordinary Congress for the necessary amendments, where necessary, and as required”.

“The amended constitution, as approved by the congress, will be forwarded to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Nigeria Olympics Committee and FIBA for their final input and advice

” The final amended constitution will be forwarded to FIBA for their necessary approval for the amendments to be official and operational. Copies of the final amended constitution,as approved by FIBA, will be domiciled with all the relevant bodies, the 36 states Basketball Associations and the FCT and all the other affiliate organs of the NBBF”.