NBBF crisis: Again, basketball players reject Musa Kida, vow to launch protest

Some Basketball Players under the umbrella of Concerned Progressive Ballers (CPB) have vowed to hit the streets of Abuja in coming days, following alleged moves by the Minister of Youth and Sports development, Mr.Sunday Dare, to force Engr. Musa Kida on them as the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Arising from a meeting held in Abuja on Friday, the players said alleged plans by the Sports Minister to force a rejected candidate on them was unfair and immoral.

They cited past experiences witnessed under Engr. Kida which they saif6 had put the country in bad light.

Spokesman for the group, A.U Abdul said the group has rejected Engr. Kida.

“It is unfair and immoral for the Sports Minister to force an unpopular candidate on us as NBBF President, this is one man who has put Nigeria in bad light. During his reign, he brought shame and disgrace to Nigeria.

“He killed our leagues and also failed to pay players. Engr. Kida always claim to be using his personal money to develop basketball, and we say it is not by force. We don’t want you and your money; both foreign and domestic players have vowed to revolt against him if the Sports Minister is forcing him on us,” Abdul said.

They stressed that the Minister should remember that posterity remains the best judge.

The Minister is yet to respond as at the time of filling this story.

The NBBF has been engulfed in leadership crisis following the maladministration that marred the immediate past board of the federation, headed by Engr. Kida.