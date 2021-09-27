NBBF Election: Players, technical representatives to emerge Thursday



As the countdown to the Federation elections continue, stakeholders will converge on Abuja come Thursday, 30th of September to elect Players and Technical Official Representatives into the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

In a letter issued by the NBBF Secretary General, Afolabi-Oluwayemisi Olabisi, to the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory Directors of Sports, the election will take place at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja..



To this end, “Players and coaches chosen must present a letter duly signed by the Director of Sports/General Manager of the Sports Ministry or the Chairman of the State Sports Commission in order to be admitted for the elections”.The election will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall by noon.