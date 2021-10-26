NBBF Election to hold as scheduled, desparate Kida insists





The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida has insisted that the Federation is going ahead with elections into the executive body of the Federation slated for Benin – City on 30th October.

Kida in a release he personally signed, rejected an earlier directives from Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development directing that the elections be postponed indefinitely.

Kida said the attention of the NBBF has drawn to an unsigned Press Release credited to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports (FMY& S), and dated 24th October, 2021, stating that the NBBF Elective Congress slated for Benin City, Edo State, on the 30th of October, 2021, as approved by the NBBF Extra Ordinary Congress of 9th October, 2021, in Abuja, which was in line with the provisions of the 2019 NBBF approved Statutes, has been postponed indefinitely.

“This purported postponement is without any legal basis and indeed an usurpation of the powers of the NBBF Congress as enshrined in the NBBF Statutes. It is also repugnant to Natural Justice, Equity and good conscience and amounts to an arbitrary use of power, after the ministry has confirmed on several occasions to the existence of our constitution and the supremacy of the NBBF congress to conduct its affairs as dictated by the NBBF constitution”.

“We make the above statement affirming that after 2017, from the FIBA fact finding Team’s visit to Nigeria in 2018, FIBA , supported by pronouncements by the Nigerian Courts, had put to rest who is the recognized President of the NBBF. The postponement of a duly approved Elective Congress under the guise of a non existent leadership tussle is therefore meant to mislead all concerned in order to justify this ultra vires act”.

He said that fully FIBA is fully aware of happenings and In view of the full arrangements already made for the Elective Congress in Benin, on the 30th October, that the Elective Congress as approved by the Extrordinary congress of the 9th of October, 2021,will hold, unless it is decided otherwise by the NBBF Congress

