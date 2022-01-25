NBBF Elections: Come, collect your forms, It’s free of charge – Electoral committee tells basketball stakeholders

The Chairman of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF Electoral Committee Lanre Glover has advised the various Basketball stakeholders to make haste and come forward to pick their nomination forms, as submissions have been extended to 5pm on Thursday 27th January 2022.

Chairman of the NBBF Electoral Committee, Dr Lanre Glover, confirmed that the deadline for submission of the nomination form has been extended to Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5pm.

“In view of recent developments, the NBBF Congress has authorised the Electoral Committee to extend the deadline for submission of nomination forms for the NBBF Election scheduled for 31st January 2022 to Thursday 27th January 2022”, Dr Lanre Glover said.

He however emphasised that all documents must be received by 5pm of the stated date.

The Electoral Committee Chairman stated that, completed forms and relevant documents must be sent by email to [email protected].

The elections will hold in Benin, Edo state as jointly agreed by the Congress of the NBBF at the Extrordinary Congress held on 9 October 2021 in Abuja.