NBBF imbroglio: Kida, Igoche emerge president

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) continue unabated with the emergence of two presidents for the federation at elections held in Benin and Abuja respectively.

Incumbent President, Musa Kida, who has been having running battles with some stakeholders and aspiring board members was re-elected at the Congress in Benin with Babatunde Ogunade re-elected as vice president.

The Benin election was backed the FIBA Africa, the continental body and was supervised by the Ministry of Youth And Sports with major basketball stakeholders in the county in attendance.

In Benin, President of FIBA African Central Board, Ahmed Elharirl described Nigeria as a major basketball playing nation in the world.

Mr Elharirl who was the FIBA supervisor at the elective congress of the NBBF said the impact that the country has achieved in the game can only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace and harmony. He said that the international body will work in accordance with the lay down statutes to sustain its legacies.

In the elections held at the Royal Marble Hotel in Benin City, with 37 delegates from the States voting, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida was re- elected as President of the Federation for the next four years. Babatunde Ogunade was elected as the Vice President. Ugo Udezue was elected as the South East representative, while former D’Tigers Captain, Olumide Oyedeji was elected as the representative of the South West. Others elected are Abba Kaka Abdulkadir (North East Representative), Deshi Adam Janlong ( North Central Representative) and Yusuf Surajo (North West Representative)

Electoral Committee Chairman, Dr Lanre Glover while presenting the certificate of returns to the elected Board members, congratulated them and advised them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

All the elected Board members took their oath of office.

In Abuja, Founder of Mark Mentors and Mark D Ball, Igoche Mark, was also elected as President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Mark emerged President after he polled 11 votes at the Elective Congress of the NBBF held inside package A of Abuja National Stadium on Monday.

The election conducted by the electoral committee led by Suleiman Muhammed witnessed representatives from various part of the country.

The Congress also elected Osita Nwachukwu as NBBF Vice President.

Alhaji Muhammed who is also the vice chairman of the FCT Basketball Association said he was pleased with the conduct of the election which was adjudged as free and fair in line with the Ministry of Youth and Sports development’s directive.

“I am very happy to have conducted the election in line with Sports Ministry’s directive. The election was very free and fair,” Muhammed said.

Mark is North Central representative while Nwachukwu represents South East on NBBF board.