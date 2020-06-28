NBBF mourns Justice Ajannah

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with rude shock, the death of the Kogi State Chief Judge and grassroots sports development exponent, Justice Nasiru Ajannah which occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

According to family sources, the 64 year old died at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatment after showing Covid-19 symptoms.

The NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida described the news as unfortunate and a huge blow to basketball development in Nigeria.

“Justice Ajannah was a critical stakeholder in basketball in Nigeria and shared one of the core values of this present board in the area of grassroots development through his annual Justice Ajannah Inter-Local Government Basketball competition in Kogi state.

“The Nigerian league system (men and women) has benefitted immensely from talents discovered during this competition with its 12th edition held last year in Okene. Players also participated during off season to stay in shape and earn bonuses from the competition.”

The basketball federation said that the death of Justice Ajannah who started his basketball career at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) was shocking to comprehend, re-emphasizing the reality about the Covid-19 pandemic which has continued to increase in Nigeria.

“We will continue to pray for the spirit of the deceased and that God will give his immediate family, friends, associates and the entire basketball family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

The late Justice Ajannah was part of the old-Kwara State Basketball Association between 1980 and 1985 and was part of the state’s official delegation to Bendel ‘81 National Sports Festival.

He was a longstanding patron of the old-Kwara State Basketball Association until Kogi state was created in 1991 and held the role in Kogi State Basketball Association until his demise.