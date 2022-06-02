NBBF: Newly appointed interim management committee for inauguration June 4



The newly appointed members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will be formally inaugurated on Saturday June 4, 2022.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the Director Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development Mohammed Manga on Thursday.

“You will recall that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, approved the withdrawal of Nigeria Basketball Teams from International competitions for 2 years, as a result of lingering crisis in the Federation for almost two decades, with a promise of constituting an Interim Management Committee (IMC) within a short period of time.

“The IMC is to manage the affairs of the federation for the period of the withdrawal. Consequently, arrangements have been concluded to inaugurate the IMC on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package ‘B’ Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

“The event is to be preceeded by an exhibition match between two schools from FCT.

“On inauguration, the committee is expected to commence a youth basketball league and domestic league to help in nurturing home based players so that we will have a reservoir of players that will represent the country in international events after the period of withdrawal.

“This will set the ball rolling, by creating opportunities for our local players to have regular competitions at home thereby elevating their status to getting scholarship to universities all over the world and clubs to play and better their living standard which will also have positive effects on the economy of Nigeria,” the statement said.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) members to be inaugurated by the federal government include Dr. Henry Nzekwe (Chairman​), Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa (member), Mr. Frank Jituboh (member), Zenith Bank Representative (member), Prof. Adamu Ahmed (member), Mr. Peter Nelson (member), Grp. Captain Rahinatu Garba (member), Aderemi Adewunmi (member), Oluchi Nzekwe (member), Seni Adio (SAN) (member).

