NBBF President hails Scot Nnaji @ 60

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF, Mr.Igoche Mark, has felicitated with board member and technical representative coach Scot Nnaji as he clocks 60.

Mark in a statement, Tuesday, extolled the qualities and technical

know how of Coach Nnaji which the NBBF President believes has made him to be counted among the best.

“Let me use this medium to salute one of Nigeria’s best as he climbs

the sixth floor today.No doubt,Coach Scot Nnaji has within the years

served this country with his coaching skills, with proven records and

results.

“His leadership qualities and technical know how have made him to be among the best. On behalf of the NBBF and the New Face of Basketball, I congratulate Coach Scot as you turn 60.Life begins at 60, and I pray for more glorious years ahead,” Mark stated.

Coach Scott Nnaji is a Nigerian women’s basketball coach.

He coached the Nigeria women’s national basketball team in the 2004 Summer Olympics as an assistant coach,and multiple AfroBasket Women tournaments as head coach.

He is presently an Officer with the Nigeria Customs Service.

