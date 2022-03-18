NBBF President, Igoche Mark, commiserates with Stanely Gumut over Dad’s death

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark, has commiserated with the Players Representative of the board, Mr Stanely Gumut, over the demise of his father, late elder Abraham Useni Gumut.

The NBBF President in a telephone chat with the Gumuts, prayed God to accept the soul of the departed, the fortitude for the family to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Mark who was deeply saddened by the news, said elder Gumut was an inspiration to many during his life time.

The late elder Gumut passed away on March 14, 2022 after a brief illiness.

He was aged 70.