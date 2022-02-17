NBBF President, Igoche Mark, lauds FG’s N25m gift to D’Tigress

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF, Mr.Igoche Mark, has lauded the gesture of the federal government and the sports ministry over plans to reward the victorious D’Tigress with N25 million.

The reigning African Champions had on Sunday booked their place in the finals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, Australia later in 2022.

Reacting to the federal government’s gesture, the NBBF President, Mr. Mark thanked the Buhari-led administration for always rewarding sports men and women who have done the country proud.

“I want to sincerely thank our father, President Muhammadu Buhari for gifting our champions, D’Tigress with the sum of N25 million. Mr. President has never for once fail to appreciate sports men and women who done this country proud.

“I think it is a virtue that successive government should learn from. I also want to commend the sports ministry and supervising minister, Mr.Sunday Dare, for leading the team to Serbia. Let me assure Nigerians that the preparation for the World Cup will commence immediately,” Mark said.