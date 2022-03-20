NBBF President, Mark Igoche, leads basketball stakeholders to Jos as elder Gumut journeys home

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark, over the weekend paid his last respect to late Elder Abraham Useni Dashon Gumut, father of Mr. Stanley Gumut, NBBF players representatives in Jos, Plateau state before he was committed to mother earth.

Mark who led a powerful delegation, comprising NBBF board members, club owners and basketball players, paid tributes to late septuagenarian, whose life time the Basketball stakeholders said impacted lot of lives.

The NBBF President condoled with the widow, Mrs.Abraham Dashon Gumut, as he prayed God to comfort the grieving family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr. Stanely Gumut, thanked the Basketball family for standing behind his family during it’s trying moment.

Late Elder Gumut passed away last week after a brief illiness.

He was aged 70.