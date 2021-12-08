NBBF reconciliatory committee submits report

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Reconciliatory Committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has submitted its report.

Inaugurated on the 4th of November, 2021, the committee was mandated to make recommendations that will resolve the disputes in Nigerian basketball and chart the way forward for the growth of the sport in Nigeria.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Seyilayo Ojo, while submitting the report to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare on Tuesday inside the Minister’s Conference Room at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, said his team was guided by altruism, patriotism, integrity and national interest all through their deliberations.

He also said all the committee members conducted themselves with maturity and a deep understanding of the issues militating against the growth of basketball in the country.

Ojo revealed that the committee had to make wide consultations with the different interest groups and factions in the bid to get to the root of the crises, some of which have lingered for years.

He thanked the Ministry for giving him and the committee the opportunity to be of service to Nigeria and also providing all the support needed to get the job done.

In his response, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, while appreciating the Reconciliatory Committee for their work, promised that the report will be studied and its recommendations carried out.

Dare urged the members of the committee to continue their peace making, dispute resolving assignments and to see themselves as ambassadors of peace for sports in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation(NBBF) Reconciliatory Committee had Mr Seyilayo Ojo as the chairman, Alhaji Abba Yola(vice chairman) and Dr Toyin Aluko(secretary).

Other members were Babs Ogunade, Mukhtar Khaleel, Ikeddy Isiguzo and Niyi Alebiosu.

