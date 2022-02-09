NBBF to partner stakeholders on players’ welfare

As the new Nigeria Basketball Federation board settles down to life after its elections in Benin, the board has promised to run an all-inclusive administration.

The federation leadership led by Engr Musa Kida said an inclusive administration where all stakeholders will have a place in the scheme of things will be at the forefront of its administration’s programmes.

He commended the organisers of the Elite Crown basketball championship led by former Nigerian players, Louis Eden and Hanson Onuche for giving teams across Nigeria a taste of basketball action which lasted for five days.

The NBBF encouraged all concerned stakeholders to join hands with the federation to make basketball a viable sport where everybody can operate like one big family.

“We are ready to accommodate all basketball initiatives, leagues and programs with players at the forefront of our mission”, Kida said.