NBBF to start para-basketball league in 2023 – Igoche Mark

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark, has promised para-basketball players that the federation will commence a para-basketball league in 2023.

The NBBF President made the promise on Tuesday evening, when he watched a para-basketball game at the ongoing National Para Games holding at the Package B, MKO Abiola stadium Abuja.

Mark said his board has promised to develop the slam and dunk, starting from the grassroots with an all inclusive package that will include all players, irrespective of their physical challenge.

“We have promised basketball stakeholders including players,officials and administrators that the main goal of our board is grassroot development,a development that will be all inclusive, irrespective of the physical challenge anyone might be going through.

“The NBBF will soon announce the commencement of a Para Basketball League in 2023. I commend the ministry for hosting the National Para Games,and I pray this will continue,” Mark stated.