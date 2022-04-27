NBC impressed with NYSC Radio facilities 

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has expressed satisfaction with the state-of-the-art facilities at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Radio station domiciled at the National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

The zonal director of the commission, Ms Pauline Ehusani, stated this Tuesday when she led a team of officials of the commission on an assessment tour of the radio station.

The Abuja zonal office covers FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Kwara states.

The zonal director also expressed delight on the granting of broadcast license to the scheme by the federal government to operate a radio station which will give the scheme more voice.

She recalled that the station had earlier been inspected by the NBC engineers adding that, the purpose of her visit was to ensure that processes are followed, while the contents of broadcasting are delivered according to the extant laws.

Ehusani commended the director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim and the entire management on the initiative to establish the radio station.

“From our observation, we can say that the NYSC Radio is quite ready to commence transmission.

It is our prayer that the NYSC Radio services will go places”, she said.

The zonal director harped on the need for proper training of the personnel that would work in the radio station.

She urged them to avail themselves of the relevant sections of the National Broadcasting Code in order to be properly guided.

