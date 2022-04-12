NBET moves to secure additional 40mw



The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET) at a consultative forum with industry stakeholders on Tuesday, moved to secure additional 40MW of grid distributed electricity for Nigeria.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country, and the Sector Regulator (NERC), as well as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The meeting is a pre-cursor towards the finalization of its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Mabon Hydro Power Plant for 40MW.

According to Ms. Henrietta Ighomrore, NBET’s head of communications, the move was part of the series of actions that the Bulk Trader will undertake before closing out the PPA with Mabon Hydro Power Plant.

“This is timely and coming at a time when the country is in need of every available power it can generate and wheel out to the end users. The 40MW electricity from Mabon Hydro Power Plant will contribute immensely to strengthening and balancing the National Grid, as the power plant is the only generating plant located in the North East Region of the country.

“Mabon Hydro Power Plant is strategically located in Dadin Kowa area of Gombe State. This is also a testament to the Federal Government’s (FGN) drive to commercialize small hydro plants and bring them upstream to ramp up power generation across the Country.

“It is also in line with Nigeria’s commitment to the UN COP 26 to accelerate action and support for Climate Change Framework, the Hydro Plant being a clean energy source propels Nigeria towards fulfilling its obligations.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to reducing carbon footprints and supporting climate change initiatives. This additional power from Mabon will also contribute further towards reducing the current weighted average cost of power (WACP) within the NBET’s portfolio, as hydro power is relatively cheaper cost of power generation,” she said.

Also, she disclosed that DISCOS made significant contributions at the meeting, with a commitment to working collaboratively with other market participants towards improving the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and enhancing power supply to Nigerians.