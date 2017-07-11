NBMA signs MoU with NAQS, NASC on GMO regulation

Th e National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) and the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) as part of eff orts to regulate genetically modifi ed organisms (GMOs) and its products in the country. Th e signing ceremony was performed by Director-General/ CEO of NBMA, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, Director General, NASC, Dr. Phillip Olusegun Ojo and Coordinating Director NAQS, Dr. Vincent Iselogbe in Abuja. Speaking, Ebegba said that the MoU presented the various agencies the needed platform for synergy and the opportunity to fast track the management of issues of genetic modifi cation in a way to safeguard the health of Nigerians and the environment. “Th e MoU remained a landmark development in the history of Biosafety in the country as it will ensure the agencies speak with one voice on issues of Biosafety in Nigeria,” he stressed.

“Th e controversy surrounding GMOs will not abate soon, therefore, it is important for us, as government to work together and be courageous to say the truth without fear or favour,” he added. He noted that NBMA does not promote GMOs but promotes safety measures that will ensure the overall wellbeing of Nigerians. On his part, Coordinating Director, NAQS, Dr. Vincent Iselogbe, during the signing ceremony, acknowledged the vital role NBMA is playing in safeguarding the health of Nigerians.

Iselogbe said the existence of the NBMA is vital for Nigeria, adding that the Agency is in the forefront of protecting the health of Nigerians, as well as the environment. “Th e country’s agriculture is currently saddled with challenges such as army worms and other insect infestations, these developments reinforce the need for all to support the NBMA in carrying out its mandate,” he added. He said the MoU provided the necessary framework for his service to collaborate with NBMA as far as import and export of GMOs are concerned. Also speaking, Director General of NASC, Dr. Phillip Olusegun Ojo, said that the National Seed Policy recognizes the place of GMO seeds hence the need for the council to work closely with NBMA in regulating the nation’s seed industry. Th e MoU which took into cognisance the mandates of the various Agencies specifi ed areas of partnership in the import and export of GMO products, seed multiplication and commercialization, and handling