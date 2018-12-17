NBRII to set up Artisan Centers

The Federal Government through the office of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) has come up with a term plate to set up Artisan Centers in all parts of the country to train young people on various skills in a bid to contribute to nation building.

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Onu who disclosed this when he commissioned the NBRRI head office and laboratory complex over the weekend in Abuja lauded NBRRI for establishing Artisan Center to develop indigenous capacity of Nigerian artisans in the housing and construction industry, adding that the Federal government will extend the initiative to other parts of the country.

“With the establishment of the Artisan Center, indigenous capacity is being strengthen to enhance the career potentials and competences of our youths to enable them have the capacity to deploy their skill in enhancing better finishing of our houses” the Minister added.

“We should be in a position, in the near future, to export to other countries such skilled labour. We need this in our search to build a knowledge based and innovation driven economy that will be competitive and sustainable”. He added.

Onu further commended the Institute on its recent deployment and utilization of locally sourced pozzolans as cement replacement in the road and housing construction sector, adding that “it is a clear indication that indeed our beloved nation’s journey to enduring self-reliance has begun”.

The FMST boss said the initiative would address the issue of relying on others to meet many of the housing and civil construction needs, especially on Nigerian roads which has stifled the growth of skilled indigenous manpower and stunted the utilization of locally sourced raw materials and technologies.

Earlier, the Director-General of NBRRI, Prof. Danladi Matawal said that “amongst the steps pursued by me since appointment as Director-General/Chief Executive Officer is an intensification of effort at securing a permanent and befitting property that can adequately address the accommodation needs of the staff and open up further opportunities for expansion.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the NBRRI Board Chairman, Honourable William Wadni has said that NBRRI technologies have been deployed widely in various constituency projects and other areas, and still gaining acceptance in the country.

He added that NBRRI has developed many innovations from intensive research work over the years such as Cement Stabilized Earth Blocks, NBRII Moveable House, NBRII Pozzalana cement with fully functional production plants in Ota and Bokkos, Lamented Bambo panel (LBP), Interlocking Block Making Machine and Rubberized Asphalt Mat (RAM).

In his remarks, the Chairman Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Prof. Robert Ajayi Boroffice disclosed that the National Research and Innovation Bill 2016 has passed third reading and is awaiting the presidential assent, believing that with the purpose driven leadership style of Mr. President, his assent of the bill will be expedited to meet our national research and Development financing requirement”.

Boroffice stressed that no country thrives without technology and innovation adding that research is an economic investment whose dividends are felt wide.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Bako Nabasu said that the institute has adequately filled a deep and widespread need of this country assuring everyone that the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology as a parent, Ministry of NBRRI will continue to support the institute towards achieving its Vision , Mission and Mandated which are designed to make it a Research Center of Global Repute and standard.

