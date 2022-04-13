NBS Statistician-General Dr. Simon Harry passes on

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced the death of the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry.

Director of Communication and Public Relations, Sunday Ichedi, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the head of the statistics bureau died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Born on the 15th of March, 1965 in Lishin – Jengre of Plateau state, Dr Harry attended L.E.A. Primary School, Tuddai, Kaduna state (1974–1980); Amo Community Secondary School, Katako Jengre, Plateau state (1980–1985; from where he obtained his first school leaving certificate and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificates respectively.

The late Statistician-General was admitted into the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (1987 – 1990) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) honours degree in Economics, after which he earned his Post-Graduate Diploma in Statistics from the University of Ibadan in 1997. Dr. Harry later attended the University of Abuja from 2014 – 2017 for his Master of Science (M.Sc) degree in Economics and also his Ph.D in Economics.

Dr Harry started his public career in 1992 when he joined the then Federal Office of Statistics and rose through the ranks to become a director before his appointment as the Statistician-General of the Federation on August 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has described the news of the death of Mr Harry as shocking.

The minister said the late SG was devoted to his work “with unparalleled devotion and responsibility, always giving my office timeous reports on the activities of the National Bureau of Statistics as his supervising minister.

According to Agba, the impact of late Harry was felt in the agency during the short time he was in office.