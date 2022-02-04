NBTE approves 11 HND, 9 ND programmes for Lafia IMAP

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted full accreditation for 11 Higher National Diploma (HND) and nine Nation Diploma (ND) programmes for five years to Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic (IMAP) Lafia, in Nasarawa state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Rector, Dr. Justina Anjiode Kotso, on Friday in Lafia.

She said the board had granted full accreditation for five years to the institution with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

According to the statement, 20 numbers of programmes were submitted for accreditation out of which 11 programmes were granted full accreditation for five years with effect from the 2021/2022 session.

The 11 programmes to include; HND Business administration and management, two streams of 60 students per stream, HND Public administration, HND accountancy, ND social development, ND statistics, HND Leisure and tourism management, HND science laboratory technology, HND hospitality management and ND library and information science, ND mass communication and HND Urban and regional planning.

There are two programmes for interim accreditation which are ND architectural technology and HND Estate management and valuation.

The three programmes granted approval to commence are ND electrical/electronic engineering technology, HND science laboratory technology and HND library and information science.

She, therefore, thanked Governor Abdullahi Sule for his magnanimity in releasing the required funds for the exercise and for his personal encouragement.

Dr. Kotso also appreciated the Governing Council led by the chairman, the Emir of Karshi, Dr. Mohammed Sani Bako 111, for support.