NBTE bans unaccredited diploma programmes

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has banned all diploma programmes other than National Diploma run by some polytechnics and other Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions under her purview.

A statement by the NBTE head of Media Unit, Hajiya Fatimah Abubakar, the executive secretary, Professor Idris Bugaje, said the ban became necessary in view of the proliferation of such diplomas which are not acceptable for career progression or academic advancement.

He stated that such diplomas have for long been banned but lamented that some institutions still run these programmes, sometimes through affiliation with other institutions.

Findings indicate that the polytechnic diploma run by approved institutions are not accredited by NBTE, and are mostly for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) purposes.

He said the holders of such diplomas are often left in a dilemma as they neither secure employment nor progress academically with such qualification, pointing out that the board was always inundated with requests for clarification and evaluation of the certificates by Nigeria and international organisation as well as foreign missions.