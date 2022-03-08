NBTE gives approval to new NIS courses

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval for the introduction of new courses at the National Institute for sports, even as the institution would now admit students through the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) effective from September, 2022.

A letter of approval signed by NBTE acting director of programmes, Monotechnic Samaila Ila Tanko stated on behalf of the Executive Secretary NBTE, “I am directed to inform you that the National Institute for Sports, Surulere, Lagos was visited on 26th- 29th January 2022 for resources inspection of the following programmes: ND Sports Coaching and Training, ND Sports Management. Approval has therefore been granted to the two courses with streams of 40 and 60 students respectively. The two programmes will be due for full accreditation in 2023.”

Towards the implementation of the process, the National Board for Technical Education has enjoined both the JAMB and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to include the NIS in their brochures and schemes forthwith.

NBTE also advised the NIS to invite the body for final accreditation approval when all steps have been taken.

President Muhammadu Buhari through the recommendation of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare had appointed Professor Olawale Moronkola as the Director General of the NIS and he resumed September 20, 2021 with a clear mandate to reposition it to compete with other sports Institutes around the world.

With just six months in the saddle, Professor Moronkola has begun the process with infrastructural and human capital development that has won him wide accolades.

Only last month, the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) had commended the DG for upgrading facilities at the Institute within such a short period.