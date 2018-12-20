NBTE grants Jigawa Poly full accreditation

The Jigawa state Polytechnic has received full accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to continue with its academic programmes, Rector of the institution, Dr. Aliyu Abdu Ibrahim has disclosed.

The Rector, who spoke with Blueprint in Dutse, yesterday said, with this development, the polytechnic could compete favourably with other sister polytechnics across the country.

He stated that nine out of the 14 courses being offered by the institution have been approved by the NBTE.

Dr. Aliyu Ibrahm further disclosed that the polytechnic has benefited from capital projects of TETFund this year, which include the construction of a lecture theatre hall , completion of College of Engineering and construction of multipurpose hall.

The Rector added that 12 academic staff were recruited while the office of the state Head of Civil Service contributed with additional academic staff.

Dr. Ibrahim maintained that 14 academic staff being sponsored by the institution were pursuing their doctorate degrees abroad while 12 others were pursuing masters degrees within and outside the country.

He disclosed that the institution has released the list of 1,386 newly admitted students for the 2018\ 2019 academic session.

Dr. Ali Abdu pointed out that the institution will this academic session commence certificate programme in Environmental Technology, HND in Statistics, HND in Computer Science and National Diploma in Social Administration, respectively.

