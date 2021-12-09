NBTE hails IMAP over facilities

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has expressed satisfaction with the structures and facilities at the Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 polytechnic (IMAP) Lafia.

Acting Director NBTE North-central zone Dr. Hatim Musa Koko who is also the team leader disclosed this on Wednesday in Lafia, during the visit of the NBTE accreditation team to the school.

He said based on what he saw on ground in the school, the school has the potential and facilities to train and equip its students.

He said, “I am happy with what I see I was here in 2004 during the first set of NBTE visited the institution when it was about to established as a Polytechnic, So I know what I met that time in terms of facilities, in terms of population in terms of staffing, in fact there is significant improvement compared to the last few years.”

He said the team were at Isa Mustapha Agwai 1 Polytechnic Lafia (IMAP) for accreditation, resource inspection and verification of courses run in various academic departments of the institution.

He added that the exercise includes accreditation of programmes, resource inspection and verification of existing programmes and measures that could be employed to improve and enhance the standards of the institution.

Koko said the accreditation will be for 20 existing courses and also approval for some newly proposed courses for the institution.

“They are 20 programmes been visited in all so like I said here, resource inspection are needs some are for verification while for the lager parts are for accreditation, ” he said.

He therefore, commended the management of the institution, especially the Rector Dr. Justina Kotso, for her commitment and hardworking to make the institution better.

“The government of Nasarawa state too must be appreciated for it efforts in seeing the Polytechnic become truly a Polytechnic”. He said.

Dr. Kotso in her welcome address appreciated the NBTE team and assured them of her support to meet up with every recommendations.

She appealed to the NBTE to treat the school with “the eye of mercy”, saying the institution is willing to make where necessary.

“I appealed that they should treat us with the eye of Mercy and where we need to make corrections we should be corrected with love, when you correct somebody with love you established relationship, and that relationship is supposed to last for ages to come”.

She equally appreciated the efforts of governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state for making the exercise a success despite short notice.

Related

No tags for this post.