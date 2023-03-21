NBTE signs MoU with ERYK on legal labour export

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and ERYK Group are to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Nigerian Youths Skills Empowerment (NYSE) Programme.

The signing of MoU between NBTE and ERYK Group, an international technical service provider that offers electrical and mechanical assembly, installation and commissioning services worldwide, is scheduled to hold Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Abuja.

A statement by NBTE Head of Media, Hajiay said: “This is part of the implementation of the Nigerian Youths Skills Empowerment (NYSE) Programme earlier approved by the Federal Government in January 2022. The NYSE is to facilitate training of Nigerian youths on relevant industrial skills with pertinent certification to facilitate legal migration to Europe and other parts of the world.”

NBTE said the MoU will facilitate skills training for holders of Nigerian National Diploma who pass an online assessment or CBT organised by NBTE and the cost of training shall be shouldered by ERYK.

NBTE added that the MoU aims to further the career prospects of polytechnic graduates with the selected candidates passing through the NYSE, giving them apprenticeship training in Europe, through which they become European Certified Skilled personnel with relevant work experience under ERYK.

The board said the agreement will increase enrollments into Diploma Programms in polytechnics in Nigeria since a window now exists for further skills training and employment in Europe. And in line with ERYK’s long-term goal, the graduates of the apprenticeship programme shall have the liberty to equally return to Nigeria after the training to positively impact the society through knowledge transfer.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, are expected to grace the occasion.

Also expected at the event are the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Sune Krogstrup as well as the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Joanna Tarawska.

Denmark and Poland are the two countries where the successful youths shall be given training to EU skills qualifications standards in Electrical Apprenticeships.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

