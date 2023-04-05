NBTE to develop new curriculum on organic agric technology

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has commenced the process of developing an Organic Agricultural Technology (OAT) curriculum for Ordinary National Diploma programmes.

NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, who was represented by his special assistant Mr. Ibrahim Bello Bashir, stated this during his opening remarks at a three-day workshop jointly organised with Ecological Organic Agriculture Initiative of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to Bashir, “Curriculum is the foundation of any program you want to grow and if you miss it at the curriculum level, you have missed it all”.

He noted that agriculture has everything to do with the health of the soil, as well as the health of the consumer.

The workshop was meant for NBTE to evaluate and analyse the curriculum.

The development of the curriculum was part of the effort of the Ecological Organic Agriculture Initiative of Nigeria on adoption of Organic agriculture in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the country coordinator of Ecological Organic Agriculture Initiative of Nigeria, Dr. Olugbenga Adeoluwa, said the curriculum will enhance Nigerian farmers’ understanding and adoption of organic agriculture.

“This curriculum is going to go a long way in giving Nigerians the opportunity of understanding organic agriculture, as well as provide job opportunities for Nigerians, regardless of their educational background”.

Mr. Adeoluwa expressed hope that many other institutions offering ND in agriculture will adopt this initiative, thereby, providing employment for Nigerians, West Africans and beyond.

