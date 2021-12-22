NBTE visits NAHCON on proposed Hajj Institute of Nigeria

A team of inspectors from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has paid a two-day statutory institutional accreditation and resource visit to the Hajj House as part of processes of granting approval for the commencement of Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN).

NAHCON head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a statement that the HIN had written to the NBTE requesting for approval to function as an Innovation Enterprise Institute (IEI) and a Vocational Enterprise Institution (VEI) for the award of National Innovation Diploma (NID) and National Vocational Certificate (NVC).

NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, emphasised that the goal of the institute is to professionalise the hajj industry as to be a reference point in hajj management studies from all over the world, especially English-speaking countries.

Leader of the delegation, Dr. Nasiru Halilu Koko, made observations and recommendations that can enhance productivity of the institute.

He assured the gathering that the team had compiled all the information it needed and will make its submission to the relevant authority on whose shoulder lies the responsibility of taking the final decision on licensing of the institute.

Interim rector of the institution Prof. Muhammad Nasir Maiturare, thanked the delegation for their valuable recommendations and kind observations.

He assured that the institute’s management will take immediate steps to address the matters raised