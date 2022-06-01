NBTI collaborates with stakeholders to enhance knowledge-based economy

In the pursuit of nation building, the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) in collaboration with SEAPOCH Association Resources Ltd, Wednesday, organised a programme on ‘Linkages and Collaboration with Stakeholders on Technology Development (2021),’ to focus more on diversifying from a resource-based to knowledge-based economy.

Speaking, the Overseeing Director NBTI Mr. Akinwumi Taiwo Somefu said the major essence of the collaboration is to encourage entrepreneurs project their research work which has resulted in products and services. “Because, findings can only translate to economic development if it is commercialised. We are available to commercialise whatever our entrepreneurs are producing and doing.”

He lauded the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for his support towards the development of the entrepreneurs and appealed for the release of computers and other gadgets as discussed initially, for the entrepreneurs, in order to be independent and deliver on time.

According to the Chairman Committee on Collaboration Linkages and Policy on the Implementation of NBTI Amb. Cletus Amaraegbu, that without collaboration, no entrepreneur’s result will be achieved, “and that’s why we are here to make sure that the result of the entrepreneur are being commercialised. The essence of collaboration in linkages, we all are aware that no man is an island. Without other sister organization, the knowledge of NBTI which is research, development and commercialisation will not be achieved.

Earlier, the Supervising Director Research, and Policy Analysis NBTI Mr. Aliyu Adamu emphasized on the importance of collaboration and linkages as a pillar for the guidelines of incubation technology in Nigeria.

