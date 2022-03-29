NBTI trains, distributes work gadgets to develop staff

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) Monday in Abuja commenced a capacity building programme on development of entrepreneurs and its staff from the head office and in other centres to meet up with goals at work place.

Speaking during the programme, the Director General NBTI, Akinwumi Taiwo Somefun said the event is deliberately designed to consistently and systematically prepare staff and entrepreneurs of the Technology Incubation Programme (TIP) to improve on their performance and output as civil servants and captains of industry respectively.

“Today’s training therefore, being the first stage, is targeted towards building the capacities of both the management, middle level staff and entrepreneurs of TIP for improved quality of life of Nigerian society.”

Earlier, the Director Human Resource Management NBTI Abubakar Sadiq Nuhu said the theme: ‘Development of Entrepreneurs and staff at the headquarters and Centres’, is apt and cannot come at a better time than now that the world is strategizing towards sustainable development for human survival to surmount the threat human economic extinction by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.