NCAA DG, Nuhu, bags Leadership Magazine Person Of The Year Award

The Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, is set to be honoured as the African Aviation Personality of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine.

A press statement by the organisers, weekend in Abuja, indicated that the shortlisted nominees who would be honoured at the 10th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award were selected from nomination by members of the public.

According to the statement, Nuhu would join other distinguished African business, political and diplomatic leaders during the event.

“Already confirmed to attend the event are, President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, Lord Dolar Popat, member of the House of Lords, and the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Rwanda and Uganda,” the statement added.

The event, which according to the organisers would have both in-person and virtual participation options, would hold on February 26, 2022, at the Dorchester Hotel, London.

The statement further noted that Nuhu, whose tenure as the director-general of the NCAA has witnessed value-driven reforms in the aviation sector, has continued to attract commendation from within and outside the continent.

“To Nuhu’s credit, the agency is currently undergoing massive reforms, especially in international certifications for in-house inspectors, world-class automation of the aviation sector, strict adherence and compliance to safety and standards by operators in the aviation sector in Nigeria.

“He also recently received a commendation for promoting indigenous aviation businesses in Nigeria. He was also instrumental in contributing to the template for the global aviation restart programme post-COVID-19.

“Nigeria’s Aviation Restart programme, hailed by continental and global aviation bodies, was partly adopted in drafting the aviation industry restart manual post-covid-19.

“He will be receiving the award alongside the winners in various categories, including President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, as the African Political Leader of the Year 2021; the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masis, as the African Peace & Security Leader of the Year 2021; Egyptian Football Star, Mo Salah, as ALM Young person of the Year 2021, alongside five other distinguished Africans in a keenly contested poll,” the statement read in part.