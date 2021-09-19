NCAG disassociates self from planned protest against CBN, Buhari’s govt

The Nigerian Citizens Action Group (NCAG) has disassociated itself from the planned Monday protest against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.



The group, which passed a vote of conference on Godwin Emefiele’s- led CBN and Buhari’s economic agenda, added that it is in possession of credible intelligence that some people are planning to launch unwarranted and coordinated attacks against the economic agenda of the present administration of President Buhari as being spearheaded by the Governor of CBN, Emefiele.



NCAG, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Rt. Hon Obe Agu, said that they are aware of impostors, who have allies and sponsors in the opposition party that are planning to stage anti-government protest on Monday, using the name of its organisation.



“We are therefore informing members of the public that the NCAG is not, and will never be part of such ill-conceived protest which is not in national interest.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the NCAG has tremendous confidence in the economic agenda of this administration and the Emefiele-led CBN.



“We are therefore not mincing words in passing a vote of confidence on this economic agenda and the CBN leadership.



“The NCAG hereby disowns these impostors who are planning to stage sponsored protest in its name. We warn them not to drag the name of our respected organisation into their nefarious activities.



“These people are not officials of our group, we therefore urge them to desist from using our name to forment trouble,” the group said.



NCAG noted that the so-called protesters are nothing but professional blackmailers and agents of the opposition, who are being sponsored by people who have vested interests.



The group called the attention of the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to fish out the arrowheads of the planned protest, adding, “our security agencies should invite and question these individuals before they begin to unleash violence on the nation under the guise of protest.



“The nation’s security agencies should be proactive. They should be on the look out for these criminal elements and apprehend them.



“Contrary to the wrong impression that these sponsored agents want to create, the NCAG is totally in support of the economic agenda of the administration of President Buhari and the CBN led by Emefiele.



“We will therefore not support any attempt by any individual or group to scuttle the agenda. This agenda needs the support of all right-thinking Nigerians so that the nation’s economy can be fully revamped.”