NCAT licenses 52 aircraft engineers

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria, Kaduna state has certified and licensed 52 aircraft maintenance engineers having completed their 120 weeks training program in Standard Airframe and Power plant Course 31, 32 and 33 respectively.

The Rector declaered them at a combined graduation ceremony held at the college on Friday.

He said that the college will liaise with Federal Ministry of Aviation to see the possibility of absorbing the graduates of the college by airlines even if it is on temporary basis.

Speaking, with journalists the Modibbo thanked the Kaduna state government and the state’s Urban Planning Development Authority for the role they played in assisting the college to reclaimed its encroached land by communities.

He said that the college had been battling with the communities for the past twenty years.

The noted the reclaiming the encroached land would now expand its runaway to pave way for enhancing its training and if possible commenced domestic commercial operations.